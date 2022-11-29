News From Law.com

Emergency Suspension of Florida Attorney Approved by State S...

The Florida Supreme Court approved the first petition for an emergency suspension filed by the Florida Bar against an attorney since Hurricane Ian inflicted "catastrophic" damage as a Category 4 storm. The bar, whose duties include the regulation and discipline of attorneys in the Sunshine State, accused Jennifer Perez, a partner with Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling in its New Orleans, Louisiana, and North Fort Myers, Florida, offices, of using deceptive tactics to solicit clients in the wake of Ian.

Government

November 29, 2022, 4:56 PM