Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith Gambrell & Russell removed a defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit against Geico to Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick on behalf of Emergency Recovery Inc. and its owner Bobbie Celler, who were sued by Geico for insurance fraud. The plaintiffs allege that their reputations have been harmed by Geico's claims, which were twice dismissed in the underlying lawsuit. The case is 1:22-cv-22687, Emergency Recovery Inc. et al. v. Government Employees Insurance Co. et al.