New Suit - Trade Secrets

Emerge Diagnostics filed an employment lawsuit against founder and former CTO Philip Reaston on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, accuses the defendant of downloading confidential materials and refusing to provide access to IT systems unless the company offered a favorable employment renewal contract or severance agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02064, Emerge Diagnostics Inc. v. Reaston.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 6:03 PM