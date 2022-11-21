New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, filed by Stein, Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Emerald Crest Association of Apartment Owners, seeks a declaration that the Emerald Crest policies provide coverage as described and contend that the defendants are obligated to pay money damages to repair the hidden damage at the Emerald Crest condominium complex. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01656, Emerald Crest Association of Apartment Owners v. Safeco Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 6:06 AM