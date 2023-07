Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Honeywell International and Ravi Sankar to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hyderally & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03656, Emer v. Honeywell International Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Emer

Plaintiffs

Hyderally Associates

defendants

Honeywell International Inc.

Ravi Sankar

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination