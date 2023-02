Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a securities lawsuit against Sudo Security Group and William Joseph Strafach to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Stanislav Emelyanenko. The case is 3:23-cv-00570, Emelyanenko v. Strafach et al.

Business Services

February 08, 2023, 3:13 PM