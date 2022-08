New Suit

EMCASCO Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, brought by Arthur Chapman Kettering Smetak & Pikala, centers on an underlying arbitration complaint between claimants Northern Metal Fab and Ellicott Dredges. The case is 3:22-cv-00443, EMCASCO Insurance Company v. Northern Metal Fab, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 7:02 PM