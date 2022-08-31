New Suit - Copyright

Meredith Corp., owner of media brands including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Martha Stewart Living, and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Boardman, Carr, Petelos, Watkins & Ogle on behalf of real estate photographer Carol Ann Embry, who contends that defendants copied and distributed two of her photographs in the 'Southern Living' print and online magazine without her authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01104, Embry v. Southern Progress Corporation et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 31, 2022, 4:57 AM