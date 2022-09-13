News From Law.com

The U.S. Department of Justice is objecting to $180,000 in incentive awards proposed in a $63 million class action settlement over the 2014 data breach at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The Sept. 9 filing cites a groundbreaking 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions, which banned incentive awards entirely. The DOJ also cites the limited work of the lead plaintiffs, nine of whom are no longer class members.

Cybersecurity

September 13, 2022, 4:52 PM