Embattled Regional Bank Hires GC, Continuing Leadership Over...

Republic First Bancorp, a perennially underperforming Philadelphia-based bank, on Tuesday hired a general counsel, the latest move to bulk up the C-suite in a quest to restore and then grow profitability. The regional bank, which has 33 offices and $6.1 billion in assets, named Brian Doran as executive vice president and general counsel. He most recently was general counsel of Short Hills, New Jersey-based Investors Bank, which was acquired by Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group for $3.5 billion last year.

June 21, 2023, 7:06 AM

