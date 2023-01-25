Embattled Owner of Portland Soccer Teams Promotes GC to CEO ...

News From Law.com

The Portland Timbers have promoted General Counsel Heather Davis to CEO, in recognition of her strong leadership and legal work during a tumultuous stretch for the Major League Soccer franchise. She has been serving as acting CEO since October, when Merritt Paulson, who owns both the Timbers and the National Women's Soccer League's Thorns, gave up the top jobs at both teams amid allegations he had helped enable sexual misconduct by a former Thorns coach.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 25, 2023, 4:39 PM