Embattled Lycra Co. Hires Ex-Legal Chief of Menswear Giant |...

News From Law.com

The Lycra Co., best known for its spandex apparel, has hired Cathy Spicer as chief legal officer, amid financial woes, legal battles and a credit rating downgrade from Moody's. Spicer joined Wilmington, Delaware-based Lyra on Feb. 7. She most recently was chief legal officer of Tailored Brands, the Houston-based parent of retailers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank. She was there from May 2018 to July 2022, serving as legal chief the final 19 months.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 10:53 AM