Embattled Bed Bath and Beyond Swaps Out Chief Legal Officers...

Embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has quietly replaced chief legal officer Arlene Hong with David Kastin, who until 2020 was the general counsel of The Vitamin Shoppe. Most recently, Kastin was general counsel and corporate secretary of Clever Leaves International, a pharmaceutical-grade cannabis producer. Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond did not announce the change in chief legal officers. Kastin's name appeared as the retailer's legal chief in a Dec. 23 regulatory filing.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 12:36 PM