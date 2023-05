Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbons on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance and Flightsafety International Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover expenses for medical services, was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Arash Emami. The case is 2:23-cv-02891, Emami v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Arash Emami

Plaintiffs

Callagy Law, PC

defendants

Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company

Flightsafety International Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations