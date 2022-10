New Suit - ERISA

Aetna, a health care insurance company, and Symrise Inc. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, which pertains to the denial of health insurance benefits, was brought by Callagy Law on behalf of Dr. Arash Emami. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06115, Emami v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.