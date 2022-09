Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clausen Miller on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by the Whisler Law Firm on behalf of Elysee Investments of Miami Beach Inc. The case is 4:22-cv-10076, Elysee Investments of Miami Beach, Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 4:59 PM