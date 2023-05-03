New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Dickerson Oxton LLC and Balaban Law on behalf of Shannon Elwell, who claims that she was injured after having a defective single lumen 'Bard PowerPort' implanted in her right internal jugular vein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02197, Elwell v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Elwell

Plaintiffs

Dickerson Oxton, LLC

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

Does 1 -10

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims