Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tempur-Pedic North America to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Hugh J. McGavick on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was sexually 'groomed' and harassed by a supervisor whose predatory tendencies were already known to the company. The case is 3:22-cv-05645, Elward v. Tempur Sealy International Inc., a foreign corporation dba Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 12:57 PM