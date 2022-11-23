Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the board of commissioners of Johnson County to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Doyle & Associates on behalf of Charmaine Elven, a former community employment specialist for Johnson County who claims she was wrongfully accused of theft by the defendants as a form of retaliation after reporting concerns over alleged workplace safety violations. The case is 2:22-cv-02480, Elven v. The Board of County Commissioners of the County of Johnson et al.

Government

November 23, 2022, 5:35 PM