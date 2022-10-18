Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a petition for declaratory judgment against John Hancock Assignment Company, John Hancock Life Insurance Company and NTNS Accounting and Tax Services Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, which seeks to enforce the validity of a transferred structured settlement payment, was filed by The Nesbitt Law Firm on behalf of Elttes LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-01048, Elttes, LLC v. Ntns Accounting and Tax Services, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 6:18 AM