New Suit

BNSF Railway and Amtrak were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a September 2021 train derailment, was filed by the Clifford Law Offices and Driscoll Law Group on behalf of Susan Elsbernd and Alan Elsbernd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05287, Elsbernd et al. v. National Railroad Passenger Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 28, 2022, 1:36 PM