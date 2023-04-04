New Suit - Employment

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Neil S. Hyman on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was sexually harassed on the job, and was retaliated against for reporting the harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00917, Elsaesser v. Aramark Healthcare Support Services, LLC.

Business Services

April 04, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristina Elsaesser

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Neil S. Hyman, LLC

defendants

Aramark Healthcare Support Services, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination