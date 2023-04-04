Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Neil S. Hyman on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was sexually harassed on the job, and was retaliated against for reporting the harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00917, Elsaesser v. Aramark Healthcare Support Services, LLC.
Business Services
April 04, 2023, 4:08 PM