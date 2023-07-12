New Suit - Securities

Latham & Watkins filed a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court targeting CFT Solutions, FxWinning Ltd. and other defendants for allegedly engaging in an investment scheme. The suit was brought on behalf of Matthew Elonis and Theodore Elonis, who accuse the defendants of refusing to allow them to withdraw $70,000 from a $110,000 brokerage account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02664, Elonis et al v. Cft Solutions, LLC et al.

Pennsylvania

July 12, 2023, 5:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Elonis

Theodore Elonis

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Cft Solutions, LLC

Fxwinning Limited

Rafael Brito Cutie

Renan De Rocha Gomes Bastos

Roman Cardenas

Sazedul Khan

Wandy Toussaint

Yvenson Israel

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws