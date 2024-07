News From Law.com

The European Union is targeting X, formerly Twitter, in its first enforcement action under the new Digital Services Act, asserting that the social media network's process for establishing verified accounts "does not correspond to industry practice and deceives users." The EU characterized that as a breach of the portion of the DSA covering "dark patterns"—the use of online design elements or marketing tactics that manipulate or mislead users.

July 15, 2024, 10:05 AM