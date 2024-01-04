Elon Musk Will No Longer Be Deposed in Broward | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal overruled a lower court order that compelled Texas-based Tesla CEO Elon Musk to sit for a deposition, and a 2021 Florida law is what tipped the scales in the billionaire's favor. A petition for writ of certiorari to Miami Dade Circuit Court was addressed in the appeal. The decision stems from 2018 where 18-year-old Barrett Riley and his passenger, Edgar Monserratt Martinez, died in a crash while Riley was driving a Tesla Model S at 116 mph on A1A in Fort Lauderdale, court records indicate.

Automotive

January 04, 2024, 2:28 PM

nature of claim: /