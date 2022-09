News From Law.com

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's legal team at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Wednesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to terminate his 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which requires a Tesla attorney to pre-approve his tweets and other communications about the company.

Automotive

September 28, 2022, 4:54 PM