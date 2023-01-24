Elon Musk Takes Aim at Class Action Law Firms in Tesla Secur...

News From Law.com

A judge struck from the record several statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk attacking class action law firms and opposing counsel in the securities trial stemming from 2018 tweets announcing Musk had secured funding to take the electronic vehicle company private. During Musk's third day on the stand in San Francisco federal court, the tech executive called plaintiff's firm Levi & Korsinsky "a class action law firm from Texas that claims to represent the shareholders."

January 24, 2023, 6:28 PM