Elon Musk Seizes Moments of Levity in Combative Tesla Securi...

News From Law.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to be cognizant of the line between confrontation and likability during his testimony Monday in the securities trial against the executive and his electric vehicle company. The trial in San Francisco federal court stems from his 2018 tweets announcing he planned to take Tesla private for $420 per share. During voir dire, some potential jurors lambasted Musk as narcissistic and arrogant, with several pointing directly to the layoffs at Twitter Inc. following Musk's ownership of the social media giant.

Automotive

January 23, 2023, 7:58 PM