News From Law.com

Attorneys for Elon Musk have notified the SEC he now intends to close on his purchase of Twitter at the price agreed to in April. The letter signed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Mike Ringler stated closure is contingent on receiving debt financing and having Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick enter a stay in the broken deal case pending in the Court of Chancery and halt the trial scheduled to start in less than two weeks.

October 04, 2022, 4:02 PM