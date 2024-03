News From Law.com

Irell & Manella filed a breach-of-contract suit on behalf of Elon Musk, alleging that OpenAI and its co-founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, violated the company's founding agreement by abrogating away from the initial purpose of creating a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company to "benefit humanity."

March 01, 2024, 5:03 PM

