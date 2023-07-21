Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit against Taylor Publishing Co. d/b/a Balfour, which produces yearbooks for high schools and colleges, to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Scott Dukes & Geisler on behalf of independent sales representative James F. Elmore III, seeks a declaration that a non-compete provision in the parties' contract is unenforceable under Alabama law. The case is 2:23-cv-00958, Elmore v. Taylor Publishing Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 21, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

James F Elmore , III

Plaintiffs

Scott Dukes & Geisler PC

defendants

Taylor Publishing Company

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract