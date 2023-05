Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Holdings, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking short-term disability benefits, was filed by Buckley, Brion, McGuire & Morris on behalf of James A. Ellsworth. The case is 2:23-cv-01825, Ellsworth v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

James A. Ellsworth

defendants

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations