Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Elllis J. Roussel, as independent executor of the succession of James C. Long. The case is 2:23-cv-02235, Elllis J. Roussel as Independent Executor of the Succession of James C. Long v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Elllis J. Roussel as Independent Executor of the Succession of James C. Long

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute