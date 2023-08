New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against the Children's Village Institute and Manice Broughton. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-06877, Ellison v. The Children's Village Institute et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 04, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Ky'lajsia Ellison

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Bernice Broughton

The Children's Village Institute

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination