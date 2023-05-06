Who Got The Work

Gretchen M. Callas of Jackson Kelly has entered an appearance for Black Rock Wind Force and Clearway Energy Group in a pending lawsuit over the defendant's operation of a electrical power generation facility. The complaint was filed March 22 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Wood Law Office on behalf of property owners who claim that the commercial wind turbines negatively affect their personal health and reasonable use and enjoyment of their property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 2:23-cv-00005, Ellison et al v. Black Rock Wind Force, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

May 06, 2023, 11:48 AM

Janel L. Ellison

John E. Ellison

Wood Law Office, L.C.

Black Rock Wind Force, LLC

Clearway Energy Group, LLC

Jackson Kelly

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference