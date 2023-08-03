Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Witt Law Firm on behalf of Ferlis Ellis. The case is 5:23-cv-00165, Ellis v. Sprouts Farmers Market Texas, LP et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 03, 2023, 2:43 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Henrys Holdings, LLC
- S&F Henrys Holdings, LLC
- SFM Beverages, Inc d/b/a Sprouts Farmers Market
- SFM Manager, LLC
- SFM, LLC d/b/a Sprouts Farmers Market
- Sh Markets, Inc d/b/a Sprouts Farmers Market
- Sprouts Farmers Market Texas, LP
- Sprouts Farmers Markets Holdings, LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims