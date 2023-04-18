New Suit - Product Liability

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic, Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi and other defendants were hit with a medical malpractice lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Simmons Dallas on behalf of Andy Ellis Jr., who allegedly developed a bacterial infection after surgical implantation of a Medtronic spine stimulator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Ellis v. Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi PLLC et al.

Health Care

April 18, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Andy Ellis, Jr.

Simmons Smith Mercier & Harris

Simmons Dallas, PLLC

defendants

Medtronic, PLC

Bradley Boldizar, M.D.

Carl Bevering, M.D.

David Andrew Vecchione, M.D.

John Does 1-10

Jonathan Bennett

Mahesh Bhatt, M.D.

Misty Rea, M.D.

Nathanael Eisenhut, D.O.

North Mississippi Medical Center, Inc.

Relias Emergency Medicine Specialists of Tupelo, LLC

Relias Hospitalist Medicine Specialists of Tupelo, LLC

Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi, PLLC

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims