Medical device manufacturer Medtronic, Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi and other defendants were hit with a medical malpractice lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Simmons Dallas on behalf of Andy Ellis Jr., who allegedly developed a bacterial infection after surgical implantation of a Medtronic spine stimulator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Ellis v. Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi PLLC et al.
Health Care
April 18, 2023, 8:02 PM