New Suit - Class Action

Nike was slapped with an environmental class action on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, which claims failure to disclose all materials used in products advertised as environment-friendly, was filed by Orlowsky Law and Goffstein Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00632, Ellis v. Nike USA, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Guadalupe Ellis

Plaintiffs

Orlowsky Law LLC

defendants

Nike Retail Services, Inc

Nike USA, Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct