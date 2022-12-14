New Suit

McGuireWoods filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Michael J. Ellis, who was appointed general counsel of the U.S. National Security Agency in 2020 but ultimately resigned due to being put on indefinite administrative leave since President Biden's inauguration. The suit seeks records related to the decision to disallow Ellis to serve, including those related to allegations concerning his handling and storage of classified material, and claims of improper political influence. The case is 1:22-cv-01423, Ellis v. National Security Agency et al.

Aerospace & Defense

December 14, 2022, 2:08 PM