Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against medical rollator manufacturer Medical Depot Inc., doing business as Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed the Clardy Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of John Randall Gaines, who sustained injuries and died after using an alleged defective Go-Lite Bariatric steel rollator. The case is 6:23-cv-03564, Ellis v. Medical Depot Inc.

July 26, 2023, 6:17 AM

