New Suit - Consumer

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were slapped with a consumer protection lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court over their PowerPort implantable vascular access device. The court case, brought by Wettermark Keith LLC on behalf of Mary Ellis, pursues claims that product defects put PowerPort implant recipients at increased risk of life-threatening injuries, including infections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00278, Ellis v. Becton Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Ellis

Plaintiffs

Wettermark Keith, LLC

defendants

Becton Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims