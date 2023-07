Removed To Federal Court

Future Motion Inc. on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Schuyler Elliott, who was allegedly injured when an electric skateboard device manufactured by the defendant suddenly powered off during use. Future Motion is represented by Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell. The case is 3:23-cv-00789, Elliott v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 10, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Schuyler Elliott

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims