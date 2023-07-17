New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Food conglomerate Conagra Brands was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Eastern District Court over its 'Smart Balance' butter-substitute spreads. According to the complaint, the defendant began 'economically adulterating' the spreads in 2022 by replacing a portion of vegetable oil in the products with tap water. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron and the Elliot Law Office. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01417, Elliott v. Conagra Brands Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 17, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Lillian Elliott

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

defendants

Conagra Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct