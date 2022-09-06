Elliott Greenleaf Scores $11M Referral Fee in Dispute Agains...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania law firm Elliott Greenleaf is entitled to more than $11 million in referral fees for a multimillion-dollar personal injury suit it originated, a judge has ruled. The Sept. 2 decision denies the bid of a former firm shareholder to lay claim to the money. Judge Richard Haaz, who sits in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, said the personal injury plaintiff's request that the fee go to attorney Richard DeMarco did not invalidate a 2014 fee agreement between Elliott Greenleaf and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, the law firm that litigated the lawsuit.

