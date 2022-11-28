Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Bonnie K. DelGobbo and Eric R. Fish have entered appearances for Trusted Media Brands Inc. in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Oct. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss and Nassiri & Jung, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:22-cv-08740, Elliot et al v. Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 28, 2022, 4:22 AM