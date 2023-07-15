Sabrina A. Larson, Scott C. Hall, and Clifford E. Yin from Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass have stepped in to defend DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed May 31 in Colorado District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:23-cv-01372, Ellerbrock v. DISH Network Corporation.
Telecommunications
July 15, 2023, 10:10 AM