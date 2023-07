New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against the City of Apopka on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of a former police officer for the city who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination arising from work-related post traumatic stress disorder. The case is 5:23-cv-00464, Eller v. City of Apopka.

Government

July 27, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Eller

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

City of Apopka

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA