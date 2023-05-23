Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips and McDonald Hopkins on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against ADP, the human resources and payroll company, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kabat Chapman & Ozmer on behalf of a former employee, seeks a declaration to void certain non-competition provisions of a post-employment agreement the plaintiff was required to sign, which would allegedly prevent the plaintiff from finding a new position. The case is 3:23-cv-00943, Eller v. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 23, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Eller

Plaintiffs

Kabat Chapman & Ozmer LLP

defendants

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Does 1 through 50

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract