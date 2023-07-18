Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against General Electric to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer on behalf of Russell Ellefson and Joshua Zongker, who allegedly accepted severance agreements after GE announced a layoff right before a wind farm contract expired. According to the complaint, GE later renewed the contract, did not follow through with the layoff and refused to pay severance to the plaintiffs. The case is 6:23-cv-01145, Ellefson et al. v. General Electric Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Zongker

Russell Ellefson

defendants

General Electric Company

GE Layoff Plan for Salaried Employees

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations