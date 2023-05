Who Got The Work

James W. Walker, Ian R. Phillips and Arjun Padmanabhan of Cole Schotz have stepped in to defend Altamar Diamonds LLC and its founders in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 16 in Texas Northern District Court by Jackson Walker and Michael Best & Friedrich on behalf of EllansaLabs Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn, is 3:23-cv-00585, EllansaLabs Inc v. Altamar et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM

